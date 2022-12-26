Cyber security major challenge in present times, says  Odisha higher education dept secretary

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid advancement in robotics and artificial intelligence, cyber security has emerged as a major challenge in the present times, said principal secretary of Higher Education department Bishnupada Sethi.

Addressing the valedictory function of 7th International Conference on Advanced Computing and Intelligent Engineering, organised by DRIEMS Autonomous Engineering College, Tangi in collaboration with Springer, Sethi stressed the need for government and private organisations to work together to meet the challenge.

As many as 56 selected research papers out of 297 were presented during the technical session of the conference. A souvenir comprising abstracts of all technical papers was also released by the luminaries. Students from India and abroad attended the conference and shared their knowledge in the area of communication, technology, advance computing and intelligent engineering.

Pro-chairman of DRIEMS Durga Prasad Rath, Prof Sanjeev K, Prof Chhabirani Panigrahi, Prof Kalyan Kumar Sahoo, Dr Anshumanikand, Prof Surajit Mohanty, executive chairman, Startup Odisha Omkar Rai, principal scientist, TCS Hemant Kumar Rath and Prof Seeven Amiic from the University of Mascareignes, Mauritius attended the conference.



