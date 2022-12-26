Orissa HC asks Crime Branch to speed up unclaimed vehicles disposal

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court expressed dissatisfaction over “the not very good” progress made by the state CID-Crime Branch in disposal of unclaimed vehicles since May 1 this year. In an affidavit, the CID-Crime Branch had stated that 6,651 vehicles which were seized and lying at different police stations were released between May 1 to November 30 this year.

The affidavit which was placed before the court on Wednesday indicated disposal of all kinds of seized vehicles including two wheelers, three wheelers and four wheelers lying dumped outside various police stations.

However, the court observed that there is still a balance of 16,442 vehicles pending disposal by the courts and as far as the unclaimed vehicles are concerned 2,742 unclaimed vehicles remained to be disposed off as of November 30, 2022.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice SK Panigrahi observed, “The progress in the disposal of such unclaimed vehicles is not very good as the numbers disposed off in the seven months is only 335.” The bench fixed April 3, 2023 as next date for consideration of the matter.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court expressed dissatisfaction over “the not very good” progress made by the state CID-Crime Branch in disposal of unclaimed vehicles since May 1 this year. In an affidavit, the CID-Crime Branch had stated that 6,651 vehicles which were seized and lying at different police stations were released between May 1 to November 30 this year. The affidavit which was placed before the court on Wednesday indicated disposal of all kinds of seized vehicles including two wheelers, three wheelers and four wheelers lying dumped outside various police stations. However, the court observed that there is still a balance of 16,442 vehicles pending disposal by the courts and as far as the unclaimed vehicles are concerned 2,742 unclaimed vehicles remained to be disposed off as of November 30, 2022. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice SK Panigrahi observed, “The progress in the disposal of such unclaimed vehicles is not very good as the numbers disposed off in the seven months is only 335.” The bench fixed April 3, 2023 as next date for consideration of the matter.