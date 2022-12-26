Home States Odisha

Orissa HC asks Crime Branch to speed up unclaimed vehicles disposal

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice SK Panigrahi observed,

Published: 26th December 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court expressed dissatisfaction over “the not very good” progress made by the state CID-Crime Branch in disposal of unclaimed vehicles since May 1 this year. In an affidavit, the CID-Crime Branch had stated that 6,651 vehicles which were seized and lying at different police stations were released between May 1 to November 30 this year.

The affidavit which was placed before the court on Wednesday indicated disposal of all kinds of seized vehicles including two wheelers, three wheelers and four wheelers lying dumped outside various police stations.

However, the court observed that there is still a balance of 16,442 vehicles pending disposal by the courts and as far as the unclaimed vehicles are concerned 2,742 unclaimed vehicles remained to be disposed off as of November 30, 2022.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice SK Panigrahi observed, “The progress in the disposal of such unclaimed vehicles is not very good as the numbers disposed off in the seven months is only 335.” The bench fixed April 3, 2023 as next date for consideration of the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa HC Crime Branch unclaimed vehicles disposal
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp