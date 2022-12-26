Odisha: Rangoli Mahotsav ahead of Dhanuyatra in Bargarh Women’s College

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Two days ahead of the famous Dhanuyatra, the street in front of Bargarh Women’s College turned into a canvas for hundreds of artists as the promotion committee of the festival organised a Rangoli Mahotsav on Sunday.

Themed on ‘Dhanuyatra’, the Rangoli Mohatsav was organised on 560 feet X 20 feet stretch of road in front of the college. At least 361 artists from 36 institutions participated in the event. The artists took around five hours to draw rangolis on several episodes of Dhanuyatra and Sambalpuri motifs. Each group of artists was given a space of 20x20 feet to draw their art. Around 975 kg colours were used during the event.

Similarly, a drawing competition was organised by the committee on the premises of the women’s college. Around 120 junior and senior artists participated in the contest. The winners will be awarded on stage during the archery festival.

Later in the evening, two apps on Dhanuyatra were launched by Bargarh collector Monisha Banerjee. The apps have been developed by Imperial College, Bargarh and Vikash Group of Institutions. Started during 1947-48, Dhanuyatra is considered the world’s largest open-air theatre.

During the festival, Bargarh town turns into a stage. While the town becomes Mathura under demon king Kansa’s rule, the ‘Balya Leela’ of Lord Krishna take places at Ambapali on the other side of Jeera river, which transforms into Gopapura. The 11-day-long festival will be held from December 27 to January 6.



