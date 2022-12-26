Russian tourist jumps to death from hotel building in Rayagada

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The unnatural death of two Russian tourists in as many days has sent shockwaves in the Rayagada district. A day after 62-year-old Vladimir Videnov died under mysterious circumstances, his friend Pavel Anthem (65) reportedly jumped to death from his hotel room on Saturday evening. Anthem was apparently in shock over Videnov’s sudden demise.

Sources said Videnov, Anthem along with a Russian couple and tourist guide Jitendra Singh had come to visit south Odisha districts which are blessed with an abundance of natural beauty and rich tribal culture.

On December 21, they travelled to Rayagada from Daringbadi in Kandhamal district. All of them checked into Sai International Hotel in Rayagada town. While the couple booked a separate room, Videnov and Anthem chose to stay together. Guide Singh also booked a room for himself.

Videnov and Anthem reportedly boozed in the night with the former getting sloshed. The next morning, Videnov fell sick and was rushed to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead.

Rayagada Town police registered a case and informed the Russian Embassy at New Delhi about the incident. On being informed that it was not possible for Videnov’s family members to reach Rayagada, police performed the last rites of the Russian tourist at the local cremation ground on Saturday.

Sources said after attending Videnov’s funeral, Anthem was visibly upset. He immediately went back to his hotel room. Later in the evening, he reportedly jumped from the third floor of the hotel. Anthem was rushed to Rayagada district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Police seized his body for autopsy and are in touch with the officials of Russian Embassy.

The Russian couple, who was trying to leave Rayagada following Videnov’s death, is currently staying put in the hotel. They have already been interrogated by police. Singh too was quizzed by the cops. Sources said police personnel are guarding the hotel. Despite repeated attempts, neither any administrative officer nor Rayagada police could be reached for comment. Guide Singh too was not available.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

BERHAMPUR: The unnatural death of two Russian tourists in as many days has sent shockwaves in the Rayagada district. A day after 62-year-old Vladimir Videnov died under mysterious circumstances, his friend Pavel Anthem (65) reportedly jumped to death from his hotel room on Saturday evening. Anthem was apparently in shock over Videnov’s sudden demise. Sources said Videnov, Anthem along with a Russian couple and tourist guide Jitendra Singh had come to visit south Odisha districts which are blessed with an abundance of natural beauty and rich tribal culture. On December 21, they travelled to Rayagada from Daringbadi in Kandhamal district. All of them checked into Sai International Hotel in Rayagada town. While the couple booked a separate room, Videnov and Anthem chose to stay together. Guide Singh also booked a room for himself. Videnov and Anthem reportedly boozed in the night with the former getting sloshed. The next morning, Videnov fell sick and was rushed to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead. Rayagada Town police registered a case and informed the Russian Embassy at New Delhi about the incident. On being informed that it was not possible for Videnov’s family members to reach Rayagada, police performed the last rites of the Russian tourist at the local cremation ground on Saturday. Sources said after attending Videnov’s funeral, Anthem was visibly upset. He immediately went back to his hotel room. Later in the evening, he reportedly jumped from the third floor of the hotel. Anthem was rushed to Rayagada district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Police seized his body for autopsy and are in touch with the officials of Russian Embassy. The Russian couple, who was trying to leave Rayagada following Videnov’s death, is currently staying put in the hotel. They have already been interrogated by police. Singh too was quizzed by the cops. Sources said police personnel are guarding the hotel. Despite repeated attempts, neither any administrative officer nor Rayagada police could be reached for comment. Guide Singh too was not available. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)