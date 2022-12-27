Home States Odisha

22 women among 26 held for attacking police team in Nuapada

Meher sustained injuries after being hit by a stone. The mob was overpowered by reinforcement led by Jonk IIC Kailash Chandra Sethi.

Published: 27th December 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: 26 people including 22 women were arrested in Nuapada on Monday for allegedly assaulting personnel of Jonk police station. The incident took place on Sunday at Irani Pada under Khariar NAC when a team of Jonk police led by sub-inspector Arbind Meher had gone to the locality to arrest two persons against whom arrest warrants were issued for non-bailable offences committed in 2020. 

However, the residents tried to prevent the team from entering the locality and arrest the accused. While the residents initially jostled with the police team, the scuffle intensified as they started attacking the personnel by pelting stones at them. 

Meher sustained injuries after being hit by a stone. The mob was overpowered by reinforcement led by Jonk IIC Kailash Chandra Sethi. Though one of the accused managed to escape, another was arrested by the police. The injured personnel were sent to Khariar CHC for treatment. 

Sethi said, all the 26 miscreants including 22 women were identified following investigation on Sunday and forwarded to the court on the day. “We had deployed two platoons of police at the spot on Sunday. However, as the situation was under control, we withdrew the force but patrolling is being conducted in the area at regular intervals,” he said.

Irani Pada is inhabited by migrant Iranis and most of them are women. Of the 22 women arrested in connection with the attack, some have babies as young as eight month old. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the other accused who is at large.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nuapada
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp