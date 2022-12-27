JP Nadda to address rallies at Tumudibandha, Banpur on Dec 28

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national president JP Nadda is coming on a day’s visit to the state on Wednesday to kick-start the campaign of the party for the next general election which is likely to be preponed.

After touching down here, Nadda will go to Kandhamal where he will address a public meeting at Tumudibandha under Baliguda Assembly constituency at 11.30 am. After the meeting he will proceed to Jaleshpeta ashram set up by slain VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and inaugurate a Kanyashram.

Nadda will address his second public meeting at Banpur under Chilika Assembly constituency, a segment of Puri Lok Sabha seat at 3 pm. After the meeting he will offer prayer at Maa Bhagbati Temple and later attend a meeting of party workers at the indoor stadium of Nachuni college, said state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar.

