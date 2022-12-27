Home States Odisha

JP Nadda to address rallies at Tumudibandha, Banpur on Dec 28

BJP national president JP Nadda is coming on a day’s visit to the state on Wednesday to kick-start the campaign of the party for the next general election which is likely to be preponed.

Published: 27th December 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  BJP national president JP Nadda is coming on a day’s visit to the state on Wednesday to kick-start the campaign of the party for the next general election which is likely to be preponed.

After touching down here, Nadda will go to Kandhamal where he will address a public meeting at Tumudibandha under Baliguda Assembly constituency at 11.30 am. After the meeting he will proceed to Jaleshpeta ashram set up by slain VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and inaugurate a Kanyashram. 

Nadda will address his second public meeting at Banpur under Chilika Assembly constituency, a segment of Puri Lok Sabha seat at 3 pm. After the meeting he will offer prayer at Maa Bhagbati Temple and later attend a meeting of party workers at the indoor stadium of Nachuni college, said state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP Odisha elections Odisha Assembly Polls
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp