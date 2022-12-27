Putin critic Pavel Antov found dead in Odisha after falling from hotel room window

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: The mysterious death of Russian tourist Pavel Antov in Odisha's Rayagada district where he allegedly fell from his hotel room window has caught everyone's attention after his identity as a powerful member of Vladimir Oblast’s legislature came to the fore.

He was vocal against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and this has only added to speculations about the circumstances under which he died in a hotel on December 24 evening.

A meat tycoon who headed Vladimir Standard Group of Companies, Antov died two days after his companion Vladimir Bydanov allegedly died of cardiac arrest.

Pavel Antov (64), one of russia’s richest politicians, died after falling from a window in a hotel in India.



Russian consul general in Calcutta stated the police see nothing suspicious about Antov’s demise.#StopPutin #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/vvy5OiJk6H — olexander scherba (@olex_scherba) December 26, 2022

Sources in Odisha Police said the Ministry of External Affairs is keeping an eye on the investigation of the case since Antov was a leader of importance and his views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine had gone viral.

Both Antov (65) and Bydanov (61) were travelling with couple-friends Mikhail Turov (63) and Natalia Panasenko along with their travel agent Jitendra Singh from Delhi.

The group had first travelled on December 21 to Daringibadi, a hill station in Kandhamal district before heading to Rayagada. They were supposed to move to Jeypore in the neighbouring Koraput district as part of Antov’s 66th birthday trip.

All of them had checked into Sai International Hotel in Rayagada town. The couple booked a separate room, while Bydanov and Antov stayed together.

The next morning, Bydanov fell sick and was rushed to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead. Police informed the Russian Embassy in New Delhi about the incident. It was not possible for Bydanov’s family members to reach Rayagada, therefore, police performed the last rites of the Russian at the local cremation ground on Saturday.

Antov who was visibly upset went back to his hotel room. Later in the evening, he reportedly fell from the third floor of the hotel and was rushed to the hospital.

Odisha Police has been investigating the matter, however, the police have not found anything suspicious about Antov’s death. Although, an unnatural death case was registered.

"Investigation is going on and all possible angles are reviewed. We are awaiting post mortem report. Viscera will be sent for further scientific investigation. CCTV footage has been seized. Senior officers of Rayagada Police have visited the spot," Rajesh Pandit, DIG, South West Range told The New Indian Express.

"We will ask Crime Branch to support the investigation of Rayagada Police if necessary. All help will be provided to the Russian Embassy," Director General of Police Sunil Bansal told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, Mikhail and Natalie are still in Rayagada and police are in contact with the couple.

