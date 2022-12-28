Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court quashes STA order over tax collection from dealers

“In other words, this court is of the considered view that the instruction dated 29th March, 2016 is ultra vires Section 5 of the OMVT Act and therefore cannot be sustained in law.

Published: 28th December 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has quashed the instruction issued by the transport commissioner-cum chairman, State Transport Authority (STA) to all the regional transport officers (RTOs) to collect tax from motor vehicle dealers/manufacturers on the basis of a total number of vehicles possessed and registered during the entire year.

The instruction was issued by way of a circular on March 29, 2016. The motor vehicle dealers challenged it, but their petitions were rejected by a single-judge bench on May 18, 2017. Subsequently, a batch of writ appeals was filed. 

While allowing the writ appeals recently the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman observed that “disjointed reading of Section 5 of the OMVT Act has resulted in the learned Single Judge accepting the interpretation placed by the STA, which in the opinion of this court is erroneous”.

“In other words, this court is of the considered view that the instruction dated 29th March 2016 is ultra vires Section 5 of the OMVT Act and therefore cannot be sustained in law. Accordingly, this court quashes the impugned instruction dated 29th March 2016,” the bench ruled on December 21.

The court explained that the motor vehicle dealers under Section 5 of the OMVT Act are to pay in advance for the maximum number of vehicles for which the trade certificate (TC) has been issued to be kept in possession by them at any given point in time. Therefore, this tax is in respect of the total number of such vehicles as specified 
in TC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp