Signature campaign by Anganwadi workers in Odisha

The agitating anganwadi workers of Koraput district have started a signature campaign to garner support for their demands.

File photo of Members of All Odisha Anganwadi Workers Association from across the State taking out a mass rally demanding fulfilment of their demands at lower PMG in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  The agitating Anganwadi workers of the Koraput district have started a signature campaign to garner support for their demands. The workers are visiting areas under their respective Anganwadi centres and meet beneficiaries.

“The tribal beneficiaries know the amount of work being done by an Anganwadi worker throughout the year despite not being paid enough. They support our genuine demands. We will submit the signatures of beneficiaries to the government through the district collector,” said the leader of the Jeypore Anganwadi workers’ union Ahalya Bai Panda. 

The Anganwadi workers’ union has also decided to gherao the collector's office on Wednesday. Sources said more than 3,000 Anganwadi workers under 15 integrated child development services (ICDS) projects in Koraput are staging dharna by locking their respective Anganwadi centres since November 21 over eight-point charters of demand which include a minimum salary of Rs 18,000.

