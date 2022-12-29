Home States Odisha

Odisha: Nadda pays tributes to Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday paid tributes to former VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati at Jaleshpata ashram where the seer was brutally murdered by armed Naxalites and religious extremists in 2008.

After addressing a public meeting at Tumudibandha in Baliguda Assembly constituency of Kandhamal district, Nadda accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the ashram set up by the slain sadhu who ran a kanyashram (residential school) for tribal girl students.

The BJP president inaugurated a three-storey girls’ hostel constructed from the CSR funds of ONGC. The hostel with 37 rooms and three big halls has the capacity to accommodate around 500 students. Swami Laxmanananda, who dedicated his life to the service of Adivasis in the tribal-dominated district, was murdered along with four of his associates in the ashram on the occasion of Janmashtami in 2008.

On the day, Jaleshpata ashram was decked up to welcome Nadda and Pradhan. Among others, state BJP president Samir Mohanty, party general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar, former MP Kharabela Swain and leaders from nearby districts attended the function.

