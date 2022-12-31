Five major legislations passed by Odisha government in 2022

By Express News Service

1. Contractual jobs Abolished On October 16, the Odisha government took a significant decision, abolishing the contractual recruitment system which had been in place since 2013, permanently. As a result of the decision, the jobs of over 57,000 contractual employees were regularised. The state will have to cough up Rs 1,300 crore annually for regularising the jobs. The decision to end contractual employment was taken in the wake of improvement in the state’s financial position. 2. New policy for children On November 18, the Odisha government approved the state policy for children aimed at furthering children’s right to survival, protection, physical health, mental health, education, participation and other milestones required for their optimal development and overall well-being. The policy has seven focus areas - health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and holistic development, protection of a child from abuse, exploitation, neglect, maltreatment, violence, child labour, child marriage, etc. 3. Strengthening Mission Shakti The government took the decision to increase the zero-interest Mission Shakti loan for women SHGs from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for further financial inclusion and development of women. A decision was also taken to extend the ‘Mission Shakti’ scheme for another five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27 and set up 500 Mission Shakti Bazars to promote and market indigenous products by women, apart from Mission Shakti cafes, where SHGs will prepare, serve and earn from Odia cuisine. 4. 7TH pay commission for teachers The seventh pay commission was implemented for eligible government employees of new-aided non-government high schools, upper primary (ME) schools and madrasas. About 26,164 teaching and non-teaching employees of the new aided nongovernment high schools, UP(ME) schools and madrasas who are in receipt of 100 per cent grant-in-aid as on December 31, 2021 will be benefited. The additional financial implication will be Rs 280.48 crore per annum. 5. ADDL 200 days work guarantee Odisha was the first state to launch a state-specific scheme that ensures additional 200 days of government-guaranteed work in a calendar year in 20 migration-prone blocks of four districts. The support to the MGNREGS scheme aims at arresting distress migration in 20 migration-prone blocks of Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Nuapada. The job seekers under the scheme are entitled to additional wages over and above the notified wage rate under MGNREGS.