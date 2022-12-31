Major IPS reshuffle in DIG and SP levels in Odisha

Home States Odisha

While Rai has been appointed North Central Range DIG, Meena has been posted as DIG of Odisha Fire Service and Home Guards.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday effected a major IPS reshuffle at the DIG and SP level giving new postings to at least 15 officers. As per a notification issued by the Home department, 2009 batch IPS officer and Jagatsinghpur SP Akhilesvar Singh has been promoted and posted as DIG Special Armed Police (SAP).

Two other 2009 batch IPS officers - Brijesh Kumar Rai and Charan Singh Meena, who were SPs of Ganjam and Bhadrak districts respectively, were also promoted to DIG rank. While Rai has been appointed North Central Range DIG, Meena has been posted as DIG of Odisha Fire Service and Home Guards.

Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra, a 2012 batch IPS officer, was transferred from Balasore and posted as Angul SP. Rahul PR, a 2013 batch IPS officer, was transferred from Jajpur and posted as Jagatsinghpur SP. Jagmohan Meena and L Divya, both 2013 batch IPS officers, were posted as SPs of Ganjam and Vigilance respectively. Meena was earlier Angul SP and Divya was posted in Dhenkanal.

Pratyush Diwakar of the 2015 batch was transferred from Nuapada and posted as Sundargarh SP. Diwakar replaced 2016 batch officer Sagarika Nath, who has been posted as the new Balasore SP.  Vinit Agarwal, a 2016 batch officer, was transferred from Kandhamal and posted as Jajpur SP. Varun Guntupalli, also a 2016 batch officer, was transferred from Koraput and has been appointed as the new SP of Bhadrak.

Gundala Reddy R, a 2019 batch officer, was transferred as SDPO Baliguda and posted as Nuapada SP. Similarly, 2019 batch IPS officer Suvendu Patra was transferred as SDPO Malkangiri and appointed SP of Kandhamal. Another 2019 batch officer and Kesinga SDPO, Abhinav Sonkar, was posted as Koraput SP. OPS officer Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra, who was SP of the Special Branch, has been given the charge of the Dhenkanal district.

