Odisha CM inaugurates PGIMER at Capital Hospital

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the new postgraduate institute of medical education and research (PGIMER) at Capital Hospital here. Addressing students and faculty members, Naveen said the institute will play a significant role in providing quality education and expert healthcare to people in the capital and the state. Studies in postgraduate courses have started in six disciplines in the institute.

The disciplines are general surgery, medicine, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G), pulmonary medicine and paediatrics. Altogether 25 students have got admission for this academic year. The chief minister interacted with a few students of the institute and them to work for the welfare of the people while following the 5T principles of the state government.

Students from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Sikkim expressed happiness for being part of the first batch of the institute. A new academic block meant for the PG institute is being built at a cost of Rs 284 crore. The complex will be environment compliant with provisions of rainwater harvesting, solar panels and barrier-free structures is expected to be ready by the end of next year.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the PGIMER will give a boost to the availability of specialist and super-specialist services in the capital besides providing a platform for health research. Though the state government had decided to start PG courses in 15 departments, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had approved five seats each in O&G, general medicine and general surgery, four in paediatrics, three in pulmonary medicine and two in orthopaedics, the first phase.

Initially approved in 2013, the upgradation of Capital Hospital into PGIMER was delayed by nine years due to a lack of budgetary support. Started in 1954 with only 60 beds on a 20-acre land, Capital Hospital now has a bed strength of 750 and caters to the healthcare needs of over 12 lakh people of Bhubaneswar and adjacent districts like Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das, chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and PGIMER director Dr Nibedita Pani were present.

