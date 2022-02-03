STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

PwD scheme gets 5-year extension

The State government has decided to extend the ‘Bhima Bhoi Bhinnakhyama Samarthya Abhiyan’ scheme for persons with disabilities (PwDs) for five more years.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pandit Nehru Bus Station

Representational image for person with disability.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to extend the ‘Bhima Bhoi Bhinnakhyama Samarthya Abhiyan’ scheme for persons with disabilities (PwDs) for five more years up to 2025-26. Launched in 2016-17, the scheme is aimed at creating an enabling environment to ensure equal opportunities, equity, social justice and empowerment of PwDs with focus on population at the grassroots level.

Besides rehabilitating PwDs and creating facilities for providing them high-tech rehabilitation services, the scheme also promotes individual and group initiatives by the PwDs for self-employment and other socio-educational services.

The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) has approved further extension of the scheme with an estimated cost of Rs 139.25 crore to be implemented by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities (SSEPD) department.

After the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 enhanced disability categories from 7 to 21, a national survey of 2018 estimated that 3.2 per cent (pc) of population in Odisha are PwDs, which is the highest in country. 

“This has enhanced the need for continuance of the scheme. Though it was successfully implemented till 2018-19, targets were not achieved in next three years due to enforcement of model code of conduct and outbreak of Covid-19,” said an official of Finance department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PwD Bhima Bhoi Bhinnakhyama Samarthya Abhiyan Extension
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp