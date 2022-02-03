Rising Covid toll brings malnutrition among children

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as new Covid cases are steadily declining in Odisha, the fatalities are on an upward spiral as the State recorded 19 deaths, the highest single day total, for the second time in last four days taking the cumulative toll to 8,648.

Among the deceased, a four-year-old boy from Cuttack district was also suffering from acute malnutrition. Another 14-year-old girl from Bhubaneswar who died of Covid was suffering from anorexia, which is basically an eating disorder characterised by low weight or marked loss of appetite.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the four-year-old might have been suffering from malnutrition since birth and that Covid only aggravated his health condition. “The case of anorexia in the girl could be due to several reasons. Starting from simple worm infection to serious hormonal disorders or gastrointestinal disorder, several other conditions can cause loss of appetite,” he reasoned.

A study by New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research claimed food security was a big challenge during the pandemic as a significant number of households were faced with shortage of food items and many had to reduce their food intake during the lockdown.

As per a survey conducted in 12 states including Odisha, apart from less nutritious food being consumed in rural areas, many households are reducing the number of food items in a meal and the number of meals in a day. Although Odisha was delivering take home ration (THR) at doorsteps as most anganwadi centres were shut, hot cooked meals for children aged between three and six years were not being served.

The provision of supplying grains to beneficiaries through PDS failed to address the specific nutrition needs of women and children as hot cooked meals are meant to ensure that the food is consumed by the child, and is not shared among family members, the study pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Health Director said rise in Covid fatalities will continue for a few more days. “There are around 80 patients on ventilator and 500 in ICU. In the past, we have seen close to 50 per cent death of people put on ventilator and 30 per cent admitted to ICU,” he added.

The State reported 3,450 fresh cases, including 436 in the age group of 0-18 years, in last 24 hours. Only three districts registered more than 200 cases with Khurda topping the list with 714 infections, followed by Sundargarh (286) and Cuttack (202). The active cases stand at 31,695.