STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Amid fear of administrative paralysis, NIT-R registrar clears air about 5-year term

Das, who is on deputation to NIT-R from the State government-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), is scheduled to superannuate on February 18. 

Published: 04th February 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

NIT-Rourkela

NIT-Rourkela (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  At a time when the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT-R) is facing administrative paralysis following vacancies in the top positions of Director and Chairman of Board of Governors (BOG), confusion over continuity of the registrar Prof PK Das beyond February 18 has made matters worse.  However, the registrar clarified that his term of appointment is for five years at NIT-R.

Das, who is on deputation to NIT-R from the State government-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), is scheduled to superannuate on February 18. Citing Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) guidelines of the Union Government and recruitment rules for non-teaching staff of NITs 2019, a section in NIT-R claimed that the position of registrar is temporary and to be filled only on deputation basis. 

Das will superannuate from his parent organisation on February 18 for which he has to resign as registrar and rejoin VSSUT to complete the official formalities. His deputation to NIT-R will be automatically terminated once he ceases to be a regular employee of VSSUT, they argued.

However, another section in the institute opined there is no need for Prof Das to resign in order to retire from VSSUT. His continuity as NIT-R registrar would be valid for five years unless or until some specific clause is there, they said. 

Dismissing the speculations Das said,”There are established norms with no ambiguity in deputation and appointment conditions. Some campus elements are creating needless confusion and apprehension. My appointment as registrar is for five years till 2024 and I would continue.”

Sources said, the Ministry of Education has recently finalised Prof Karanam Uma Maheshwar Rao as NIT-R Director. Prof Rao is now the Director of NIT-Surathkal. They said it would take at least one more month for NIT-R to get its new full time director. 

The BOG chairman post is vacant from July 2020 and the then Director Prof Animesh Biswas was discharging dual responsibilities till his five-year term ended in October 2021. Since then, Prof Simanchal Panigrahi is acting as in-charge Director and in-charge BOG chairman with limited power.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIT-R National Institute of Technology Rourkela BOG
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp