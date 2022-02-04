The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee releases chargesheet against State government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the panchayat elections in the State, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Thursday released a 22-point chargesheet against the State government and urged the people to vote against the ruling BJD and the BJP alleging that both the parties are two sides of the same coin.

The chargesheet released by senior leaders alleged that Odisha has failed in all fields in 22 years of BJD rule under Naveen Patnaik. While schools do not have teachers, many hospitals in the tribal-dominated backward areas lack basic facilities. Amidst Covid-19 pandemic, many PHCs and CHCs in the State do not have doctors, it added. Referring to the fiscal mismanagement of the State government, the chargesheet alleged that the Naveen Patnaik rule has pushed Odisha towards a debt trap. The total debt burden of the State now stands at `1.3 lakh crore with a per capita share of `30,000, it added.