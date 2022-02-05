Gritty at 70, sarpanch nominees defy age to battle rural polls

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Age is no barrier for those who have the determination to fight all odds and challenges. Proving this, two senior citizens in Jagatsinghpur have stepped into the ring for the ensuing panchayat polls with the sole objective of serving the society.

Japahari Barik putting up posters

in Mallasahi village | Express

While Japahari Barik, 77, has filed nomination for sarpanch post as an Independent candidate from Mallasahi panchayat of Kujang block, Kalandi Charan Mohanty, 74, is contesting for sarpanch post from Purunabasant panchayat of Raghunathpur block.

Barik will be contesting along with five other youth candidates for the same post. Undeterred by financial hindrances, Barik goes around his village putting up posters and distributing leaflets himself, appealing to villagers to vote for his symbol ‘fish’. A strong supporter of BJD, Barik had campaigned in favour of former MLA and minister Damodar Rout when he was contesting from Paradip assembly seat and intends to take his ideology ahead. “I have been backed by other senior people of my village and my priority after winning will be development of the panchayat besides eliminating corruption at grassroots level,” said Barik.

Mohanty, on the other hand, is contesting for sarpanch post along with six other nominees. Despite being sick, he has started door-to-door campaigning on his bicycle to woo voters. His election symbol is an ‘open book’. Mohanty held the post earlier from 1984-1989 while his wife Bharati Mohanty was sarpanch from 2012-2017. Both have been instrumental in carrying out different development works in the panchayat.

This time, Mohanty has stiff competition from two other candidates - Tapas Moharana and Santosh Satpathy, backed by BJD - but that has not dampened his spirits. “I believe my past record of serving the people of my panchayat will work in my favour. If I win, I will ensure completion of road construction projects besides old age pension to the needy beneficiaries,” said Mohanty.