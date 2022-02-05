Marathon on cancer awareness

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apollo Hospitals in Bhubaneswar organised an awareness marathon in the city on the occasion of World Cancer Day on Friday.Officials of the hospital said they aim to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness on cancer. This year’s theme was ‘winning over cancer together’.

To mark the day, an awareness marathon was flagged off from Apollo Hospital’s Cancer Centre block jointly by Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra and Apollo Hospitals CEO (central region) Sudhir M Diggikar. About 100 participants took part in the 10-km long marathon that passed through major intersections of the city - Vani Vihar, Rupali Square, Ram Mandir Square, Housing Board Square and Acharya Vihar - before returning to Apollo Hospitals. Nalco GM (medical services) Dr L Satpathy felicitated a youth Ashok Dandasena for securing first position in the marathon.