STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vacant posts affects town planning, trigger public discontentment

As a result, those applying for sanction of house building plan and conversion of land for homestead plots are facing difficulties as their applications remain piled up.

Published: 05th February 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

The town planning unit office. (Photo | Express)

The town planning unit office. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Absence of officials and technical staff in the town planning unit and office of the Special Planning Authority (SPA) in Bhawanipatna has sparked public resentment as works like sanctioning of house building plans, land conversion, etc are getting delayed inordinately. 

The SPA looks after Bhawanipatna, Kesinga, Junagarh, Dharmagarh and Utkela in Kalahandi, along with Khariar, Nuapada and Khariar Road of Nuapada district. However, the post has been lying vacant ever since the transfer of the officer in November last year. The office now is being run by one clerk and two grade four employees. 

On the other hand,  the Bhawanipatna town planning unit is reportedly running without technical officials. The posts of engineer, junior engineer, planning assistant, draftsman and Amin are lying vacant for more than a year now.

As a result, those applying for sanction of house building plan and conversion of land for homestead plots are facing difficulties as their applications remain piled up. Sources said,  hundreds of applications for house building, land conversion and correction of documents are pending approval in the town planning unit here.

At present, one junior engineer of Berhampur town planning unit has been entrusted by the Directorate of town planning authority to visit Bhawanipatna each month to clear the salary of the existing  staff. Similarly, one planning assistant from Balangir town planning unit is visiting twice a week to sign documents relating to building plans.

Prakash Pradhan, a local activist, said, Bhawanipatna is a fast developing township and many new constructions are coming up. The town planning unit despite being one of the major sources of revenue collection is unable to operate due to lackadaisical approach of the government. The SPA post and other vacancies should be filled up at the earliest in public interest, he said. None of the authorities concerned was available for comment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Town planning unit Vacancy Special Planning Authority SPA
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp