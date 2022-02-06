AHPGIC to offer diploma in radiotherapy technology

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With shortage of trained radiotherapy technicians posing a challenge in effective treatment of cancer patients, the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) here will soon offer a diploma course in radiotherapy technology (DRTT). The two-year diploma course, approved by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board(AERB) will start from the current 2021-22 session.

Admission to the diploma course will be done through counselling conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET) for different para-medical courses. “If last year’s counselling remains open due to delay in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the DMET provides students for pursuing the course, then it will commence from the current 2021-22 session. If the counselling is completed on time, then the enrollment will be made in September,” said AHPGIC Director Lalatendu Sarangi. Once the course commences, steps will be taken for increasing the number of seats. The course curriculum has been affiliated by State Council for Allied Medical Sciences (SCAMC) which will prepare the syllabus, conduct examination and provide certificates to passouts.

Though the course had already commenced in different states across the country, it is yet to start in Odisha. The introduction of the course will help in overcoming the problem of acute shortage of radiotherapy technicians in the State, said Sarangi.

