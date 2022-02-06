STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Districts alerted to remain prepared for next wave

The health authorities have warned not to be complacent in view of the declining infection rate and have been asked to maintain the 70,000 testing target throughout the month.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Health and Family Welfare department has alerted the districts to remain prepared for the next wave, which may hit the State early next month post rural polls.

Although the new cases remained below 3,000 for the past couple of days, there are still some areas where cases are increasing and most importantly, the infection is spreading to remote areas.

In a recent video conferencing with district officials and CDMOs, the health authorities have warned not to be complacent in view of the declining infection rate. They have been asked to maintain the 70,000 testing target throughout the month.          

“The State has a sizeable share of the Delta variant, which is driving the fatalities. It will take nearly a fortnight more for the Omicron variant to completely replace Delta. Schools are reopening and the panchayat elections will be held this month. We are anticipating the cases to rise further for a brief period from next month,” said a senior health official.

Of the 84 samples from 15 districts sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) on Friday, Omicron sub-types have been detected in 64 samples accounting for 76 per cent (pc). While 86 pc samples have been found with BA.2 subtype, only 14 pc were with BA.1 and B.1.1.529.

However, the surveillance through OmiSure RT-PCR kits revealed the share of Omicron variant is around 40 pc of the samples from across the State. So far 55,910 swab samples have been tested with the kits and 2,213 tested positive for Covid-19.    

The declining trend continued as the State reported 2,603 new cases in last 24 hours. There is no let up in fatalities as 22 more succumbed to the disease pushing the toll to 8,711.

Three Covid deaths each have been reported from Cuttack and Sundargarh, two deaths from Keonjhar and one each from Balasore, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur and Nabarangpur.

Khurda district accounted for the highest 444 cases, followed by Cuttack (205), Sundargarh (204), Jajpur (133) and Mayurbhanj (104) taking the cumulative positive tally to 12.64 lakh. The active cases stood at 21,589 after recovery of 5,376 patients.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said cases and deaths have been lower this time than the second wave. “Covid management strategies still need to be implemented because overall we are seeing a high number of cases,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Covid Covid Surge Omicron Omicron Variant
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp