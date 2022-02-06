INS Chilka trainees bring honour for Indian Navy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The marching contingent of the Indian Navy was adjudged the best among the Services at the Republic Day parade-2022. The results were decided based on the assessment conducted by three panels of judges. The Navy’s contingent comprising 96 senior secondary recruit trainees of last year’s second batch from INS Chilka in Odisha achieved the feat after rigorous training of nearly three months. While the initial training of two months was conducted in INS Chilka, the second phase of one month was conducted by the Indian Navy in New Delhi.

Odisha Naval Officer-in-charge and Commanding Officer of INS Chilka Commodore NP Pradeep congratulated the trainees and instructors for their sustained efforts and hard work.