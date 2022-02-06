STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ULB polls: BJP accuses SEC of showing favour to ruling BJD

A delegation of BJP led by party’s State general secretary Golak Mohapatra called on the SEC on Saturday to express discontentment over some important decisions of the poll panel.

Odisha BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra

Odisha BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP came down heavily on the State Election Commission (SEC) for allegedly showing favour to the BJD and giving little window to voters to file objections for the upcoming elections to the urban local bodies (ULBs).

A delegation of BJP led by party’s State general secretary Golak Mohapatra called on the SEC on Saturday to express discontentment over some important decisions of the poll panel. The delegation submitted a memorandum addressed to State Election Commissioner AP Padhi drawing attention to some of the decisions of the commission which the BJP alleged violates the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003.

“The time schedule for revision of the electoral roll for the urban body polls is too small. While the commission has allotted six days for filing complaints/objections by voters, from February 11 and 16, only one day has been allotted for disposal of claims and objections which is in violation of municipal election rules,” Mohapatra said.  The BJP has suggested the SEC to give at least 10 days for filing of objections and three days for hearing of grievances.

“It appears the SEC is not working independently and as per Constitutional rules. We urged the commission to withdraw the notification and issue a fresh one giving sufficient time for filing objections and disposal of the same,” Mohapatra said. The Pradesh Congress Committee also lashed out at the Commission for not allowing inclusion of new voters for exercising their franchise. The party said there is no reason to deprive the new voters of their right to vote when the date of the elections has not even been declared.

