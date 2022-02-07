After ruling for 30 years, family opts out of poll fray

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The Pradhan family of Chingudipal village that has been ruling the gram panchayat by winning the last six consecutive rural elections, since its inception in 1992, has chosen to stay away from contesting polls this time. The GP under Sukinda block in Jajpur district was the stronghold of the family for last three decades.

The family held the sarpanch post four times and samiti member two times. While head of the family Nilendra Pradhan (60), a loading labourer at Sukinda Chromite Mines, was elected five times, his wife Pramila won once. This time however, the family chose not to contest.

Attributing his decision to the prevailing political situation in the region, Nilendra said,”We are grateful to the people of Chingudipal for giving us ample opportunity to serve them. However, I will stay away from election this time due to the politics surrounding the labour unions in the area.”

In 1992, Chingudipal became a separate GP consisting of 14 wards after its bifurcation from Rasola panchayat. Six candidates had contested for sarpanch post that year and Nilendra had won. He retained the seat in the next election in 1997. In 2002 panchayat polls when the sarpanch post was reserved for women, Nilendra contested as samiti member and emerged victorious.

He was elected as sarpanch for the third time in 2007. As the sarpanch post was reserved for Scheduled Caste women and samiti member for women in 2012, Nilendra fielded his wife Pramila for the post which she won. In 2017, Nilendra was elected as sarpanch for the fourth time.