Election campaign vehicle set on fire

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Politically-sensitive Ganjam district is once again the middle of pre-poll violence with the campaign vehicle of a woman sarpanch candidate set on fire in Goudagaon village within K Nuagaon police limits.

The incident took place when Bishnupriya Sahu, a BJD sarpanch nominee, was returning in her campaign vehicle. The fire destroyed all poll materials including posters, sound box and mic. Eye witnesses informed the police which rushed to the spot and began investigation into the matter. While Sahu escaped unhurt, her supporters believe this is the handiwork of rebel leaders in the party.

ALSO READ: Elections must be fought on issue of development not caste or religion: Priyanka Gandhi

Spurts of violence were earlier reported in the coastal district where at least 15 persons have been injured in clashes during filing of nominations for the panchayat polls. Police have arrested over a dozen of persons, reported to be workers of the BJD and BJP, for their involvement in poll-related violence at Dharakote, Jarada, K Nuagaon, Hinjili, Gopalpur and Digapahandi.

To avoid recurrence of political violence during the rural polls this year, the district police issued notices under sections 107 and 110 of the CrPC to a whopping over 10,000 mischief mongers across the jurisdiction of 23 police stations. However, it failed to give the desired result. Political analysts urged administration and police to be more vigilant to check such situations with campaigning is on in full swing.