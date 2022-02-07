Mayurbhanj administration takes up cudgel for Hemsagar Pokhari land demarcation

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The district administration on Saturday directed Baripada Sub-Collector-cum-Endowments officer Anya Das to clearly demarcate the land in the name of Hemsagar Pokhari which is in midst of illegal encroachments. The century-old pond is used for rituals of the Trinity at Haribaldevjew temple.

Collector Vineet Bharadwaj issued the direction after allegations of sub-standard restoration work on the pond without demarcation of tangible land were raised by Math Mandir Surakshya Samiti, Congress district OBC cell and Human Rights Youth Welfare and Development Committee of India’s Odisha unit.

Based on a petition filed by a servitor of Haribaldevjew temple Kameswar Tripathy on January 3, 2022, office of the Additional Assistant Commissioner of Endowments, Cuttack sought an explanation from Sub-Collector Das on how the pond land was converted under the name of Baripada municipality when the previous record of plot no 221, 224, 225 and 226 showed registration in the name of Haribaldevjew temple.

Activists rallying for the same said that despite repeated pleas to check encroachments, the municipality didn’t pay heed and started restoration of the pond, work on which is slated to be completed by 2023. The contractor entrusted with the task has reportedly made a temporary demarcation with sand bags around the pond. “Our requests for curbing encroachments have fallen on deaf ears, clearly pointing towards a nexus between the officials of the civic body and locals who have their vested interests in the project,” said BJD Baripada Town president Krushnananda Mohanty and assistant secretary of Bhanja Sena Nimain Tripathy.

Located close to Haribaldevjew shrine under Ananda Bazaar Mouza in the heart of the town, Hemsagar Pokhari has 4 acre 15 decimal land in its name of which 2 acre 69 decimal is wet land (jalasaya). Earlier under the Endowments department, the pond is currently being managed by Baripada municipality. Sources said, the restoration project, estimated at `1.39 crore, entails silt lifting and stone packing around the pond, walking paths, two gates and protection boundary (fence), seating and garden area.