Odisha: Schools, colleges to reopen from today 

BHUBANESWAR: Educational institutions across Odisha will reopen for students of Class VIII and above from Monday. The institutions had been closed since January 7 following a surge in Covid-19 cases during the current wave of the pandemic. As announced by the government earlier, schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, professional colleges and universities will reopen in the State from Monday. Classes from I to VII will, however, resume in physical mode from February 14.

An official of the School and Mass Education department said, instructions have been issued to educational institutions to focus on both online and offline mode of studies even after reopening of schools, while authorities will need to frame a teaching action plan on the basis of students’ access to mode of learning at school level.

“In the last two years we have realised that any single mode of learning is not suitable for students as many do not have access to online education. Some students also do not want to visit the school campus during the pandemic,” said an official.

Hostels in colleges and universities were reopened on Sunday. The Higher Education department has asked the vice chancellors and college principals to run the campuses with 100 per cent staff strength. Schools and higher education institutions have also been issued instructions to ensure all Covid safety measures that were in place prior to their closure last month to keep spread of Covid-19 infection in check.

Meanwhile, students of Class X and XII (Plus II final year), who welcomed the decision of school reopening, urged the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to clear the air on the exam dates at the earliest.

A section of students have been protesting in the city demanding cancellation of examinations or to conduct it after April to give them sufficient time for preparation. The State government has already indicated that it will conduct Class X board and Plus II final year examinations in offline mode.