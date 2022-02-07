STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Schools, colleges to reopen from today 

Educational institutions across Odisha will reopen for students of Class VIII and above from Monday. 

Published: 07th February 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

The classroom of a school being sanitised on Sunday. (Photo I Irfana)

The classroom of a school being sanitised on Sunday. (Photo I Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Educational institutions across Odisha will reopen for students of Class VIII and above from Monday. The institutions had been closed since January 7 following a surge in Covid-19 cases during the current wave of the pandemic. As announced by the government earlier, schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, professional colleges and universities will reopen in the State from Monday. Classes from I to VII will, however, resume in physical mode from February 14.

An official of the School and Mass Education department said, instructions have been issued to educational institutions to focus on both online and offline mode of studies even after reopening of schools, while authorities will need to frame a teaching action plan on the basis of students’ access to mode of learning at school level. 

“In the last two years we have realised that any single mode of learning is not suitable for students as many do not have access to online education. Some students also do not want to visit the school campus during the pandemic,” said an official.

ALSO READ: Schools reopen from Monday in Delhi for classes 9-12

Hostels in colleges and universities were reopened on Sunday. The Higher Education department has asked the vice chancellors and college principals to run the campuses with 100 per cent staff strength. Schools and higher education institutions have also been issued instructions to ensure all Covid safety measures that were in place prior to their closure last month to keep spread of Covid-19 infection in check. 

Meanwhile, students of Class X and XII (Plus II final year), who welcomed the decision of school reopening, urged the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to clear the air on the exam dates at the earliest. 

A section of students have been protesting in the city demanding cancellation of examinations or to conduct it after April to give them sufficient time for preparation. The State government has already indicated that it will conduct Class X board and Plus II final year examinations in offline mode. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid School Reopening Odisha Pandemic
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp