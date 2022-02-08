STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thief since 1986, man lands in jail for 71st time  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Hemant Kumar Dash has made a career out of thievery. In the last 36 years, the 59-year-old ‘crook’ has reportedly committed 110 thefts and has criminal cases pending against him in Odisha, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

Hemant was arrested by Badamabadi police on Monday. “I have been to jail at least 70 times,” said the impenitent man, a resident of Hatasahi in Old Town under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar urban police district (UPD).

DCP Prateek Singh said Hemant was arrested based on the complaint of one Pratap Chandra Das of Bikash Nagar. Pratap, who in his FIR, had stated that some unknown miscreants had burgled gold jewelry worth Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash by breaking into his house and rented office on January 29. 
During the investigation, Hemant’s involvement in the crime was established and he was subsequently arrested.

During interrogation, he confessed to having committed the theft and revealed that he had disposed of the gold ornaments to one Baidanath Sahu of Dahapatana within Baranga police limits.

Police arrested Baidanath and recovered the stolen jewelry from him. From Hemant, Rs 22,000 cash was recovered.

Singh informed that Hemant has been engaged in theft and burglary since 1986. After his arrest, mediapersons confronted Hemant and asked him if he will ever give up stealing. “I am not sure. I will decide once I am released from prison,” said an unrepentant Hemant with an air of nonchalance.

