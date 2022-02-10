CHSE asks schools to stay prepared for Plus II exams

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after reopening of schools, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has asked higher secondary schools to remain prepared for the annual higher secondary examination (AHSE) 2022. The CHSE direction assumes significance amid protest by a section of students who had demanded cancellation of offline exams last week.

“The institutions should remain prepared for the upcoming AHSE examination schedule of which will be communicated on time with due approval from the government,” the council informed the school principals, while asking them to upload the marks secured by final year (Class XII) students in the quarter-end theory and practical examinations.

The council has asked the principals of the schools to complete uploading of marks in the SAMS e-space by February 16. It has also asked officials to keep the hard copy of the tabulation register of the uploaded marks, duly signed by the subject teacher, data entry operator, examination in-charge and principal, for four years.

The evaluated answer sheets along with question papers on the basis of which marks have been awarded will also be kept preserved in schools for at least three years, the CHSE stated. The School and Mass Education department has already signalled that exams this year would be conducted in offline mode after a gap of two years. In the event of cancellation of exams due to Covid-19 or any other reason, the council may consider the quarter-end scores to award marks through alternative assessment.