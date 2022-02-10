Sambalpur University goes digital for administrative and academic work, launches e-office

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur University switched over to the digital mode for administrative and academic work including issuance of certificates by launching its e-office on Wednesday.

Launching the initiative, Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said being an effective tool for transparency, efficiency and accountability, the e-office is capable of taking Sambalpur University to new heights. It will also save time of the staff and students.

The e-office platform will deal with composition, noting and transfer of files with greater efficiency besides saving time and paper. With the launch of the initiative, the possibility of files getting misplaced like paper documents will not be there. Apart from the staff, students across 222 colleges under the university in 10 districts of Western Odisha can avail various services including their provisional certificates, marksheets without any hassles.

Registrar Nruparaj Sahu said so far, e-office has been implemented in 148 government offices and it has proved to be useful to operate office remotely, especially during the pandemic period. “Implementation of e-office in the university will help us achieve the goals of 5Ts, that is - Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Time and Transformation,” he said.

Kavita Roy Das of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), who attended the launching ceremony virtually, said e-office is a mission mode project under the National e-Governance Plan initiated in 2009. The e-office is developed by NIC and being implemented through the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) of Odisha government. Among others, project coordinator of CMGI Pinaki Mohanty attended.