STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sambalpur University goes digital for administrative and academic work, launches e-office

The Sambalpur University switched over to the digital mode for administrative and academic work including issuance of certificates by launching its e-office on Wednesday.

Published: 10th February 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

The launching ceremony of e-office in Sambalpur University. (Photo | Express)

The launching ceremony of e-office in Sambalpur University. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur University switched over to the digital mode for administrative and academic work including issuance of certificates by launching its e-office on Wednesday.

Launching the initiative, Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said being an effective tool for transparency, efficiency and accountability, the e-office is capable of taking Sambalpur University to new heights. It will also save time of the staff and students.

The e-office platform will deal with composition, noting and transfer of files with greater efficiency besides saving time and paper. With the launch of the initiative, the possibility of files getting misplaced like paper documents will not be there. Apart from the staff, students across 222 colleges under the university in 10 districts of Western Odisha can avail various services including their provisional certificates, marksheets without any hassles.

ALSO READ: Modi pushes digital farming amid KCR row 

Registrar Nruparaj Sahu said so far, e-office has been implemented in 148 government offices and it has proved to be useful to operate office remotely, especially during the pandemic period. “Implementation of e-office in the university will help us achieve the goals of 5Ts, that is - Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Time and Transformation,” he said.

Kavita Roy Das of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), who attended the launching ceremony virtually, said e-office is a mission mode project under the National e-Governance Plan initiated in 2009. The e-office is developed by NIC and being implemented through the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) of Odisha government. Among others, project coordinator of CMGI Pinaki Mohanty attended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur University DIgital E-office
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp