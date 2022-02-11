STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘No patta no vote’, warn Odisha's tribal villagers

The protesters said owing to absence of pattas, they have been deprived of houses under government schemes.

Published: 11th February 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Badapokhari staging a dharna near the village.

Residents of Badapokhari staging a dharna near the village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tribal voters of Badapokhari village in Tangi-Choudwar block have warned of boycotting the upcoming panchayat elections if they are not given record of rights for their land (patta) by the government. The villagers, holding banners that read ‘No Patta No Vote’ took out a rally to protest the apathy of the government towards their plight. The villagers said the record of rights has eluded them for the last 80 years. 

The village has around 700 voters who reside in wards no 1 and 2. The protesters said owing to the absence of pattas, they have been deprived of houses under government schemes. With no homestead land, the villagers are also unable to get residential and caste certificates due to which their children are unable to avail the benefits extended by the government in the education sector. 

This apart, the village does not have basic amenities like road and drinking water, they said. “We have been suffering since generations. During elections, the candidates assure us to redress our grievances but soon after the polls, the elected representative come up with excuses like it is a matter pertaining to government policy and they can do little in this regard,” said Ankura Laguri, a local.

Another resident Sabitri Tiria said if the elected representatives are not bothered about their woes, there is no point voting during the elections. What is the point of voting for someone to power and begging him/her for our right,” she asked. Tangi-Choudwar BDO Ashutosh Mishra said he has no information on the tribals’ threat to boycott the panchayat polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribals Odisha tribals Badapokhari Tangi Choudwar
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp