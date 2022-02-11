‘No patta no vote’, warn Odisha's tribal villagers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tribal voters of Badapokhari village in Tangi-Choudwar block have warned of boycotting the upcoming panchayat elections if they are not given record of rights for their land (patta) by the government. The villagers, holding banners that read ‘No Patta No Vote’ took out a rally to protest the apathy of the government towards their plight. The villagers said the record of rights has eluded them for the last 80 years.

The village has around 700 voters who reside in wards no 1 and 2. The protesters said owing to the absence of pattas, they have been deprived of houses under government schemes. With no homestead land, the villagers are also unable to get residential and caste certificates due to which their children are unable to avail the benefits extended by the government in the education sector.

This apart, the village does not have basic amenities like road and drinking water, they said. “We have been suffering since generations. During elections, the candidates assure us to redress our grievances but soon after the polls, the elected representative come up with excuses like it is a matter pertaining to government policy and they can do little in this regard,” said Ankura Laguri, a local.

Another resident Sabitri Tiria said if the elected representatives are not bothered about their woes, there is no point voting during the elections. What is the point of voting for someone to power and begging him/her for our right,” she asked. Tangi-Choudwar BDO Ashutosh Mishra said he has no information on the tribals’ threat to boycott the panchayat polls.