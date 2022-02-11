STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha farmers stage dharna over crop loss  

The protestors said heavy rains in the months of September and December last year had damaged paddy crops on large tracts of land in the district.

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Scores of farmers under the banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) on Thursday staged a dharna in front of the Collector’s office here demanding compensation for crop damage and fulfilment of other demands. 

The protestors said heavy rains in the months of September and December last year had damaged paddy crops on large tracts of land in the district. They said since the compensation for the damage to their crops has not yet been given, it has become difficult for them to repay the loans availed from local cooperative societies for cultivation. 

Sources said a joint survey by the Revenue and Agriculture department had been conducted to assess damage to paddy crops on around 40,000 hectares of land and the report was submitted to the State government for disbursal of compensation. This apart, a team from the Centre too had visited the affected areas of the district to assess crop damage. But no steps have yet been taken to compensate the affected farmers for their losses. 

The protestors also demanded exemption from repayment of loans, drainage system to channelise stagnant rainwater from paddy fields, upgradation of irrigation system and supply of seeds and other benefits to the farmers for cultivation of Rabi crop. 

NNKS leader Debi Prasad Moharana said officials from the administration had urged the farmers to attend a meeting with them to discuss the issues but the latter refused. “We have proposed the administration to convene the meeting on Friday to discuss the issues,” Moharana said.

