STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

All-women polling booths to be set up in Ganjam district in Odisha 

The presiding officers, first and second polling officers and security personnel will all be female.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a first, Ganjam administration has decided to set up as many as 22 female-only polling booths for the ensuing panchayat elections scheduled to be held from February 16-24. These booths, designated as ‘pink’, will be set up in each block of the district to facilitate pregnant and differently-abled women besides encouraging women voters to exercise their franchise. The presiding officers, first and second polling officers and security personnel will all be female.

“The block development officers who are block election officers as well, have been directed to select the place for the set up of the booth in their respective blocks,” said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. 

Earlier, during the General Elections in 2019, similar booths were set up in each Assembly constituency (one each in 13 constituencies) of the district. 

The three-tier polls this time will decide the fate of 69 zilla parishad members, 503 sarpanchs and samiti members each besides 7,099 ward members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam administration Female Polling booth
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp