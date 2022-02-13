All-women polling booths to be set up in Ganjam district in Odisha 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a first, Ganjam administration has decided to set up as many as 22 female-only polling booths for the ensuing panchayat elections scheduled to be held from February 16-24. These booths, designated as ‘pink’, will be set up in each block of the district to facilitate pregnant and differently-abled women besides encouraging women voters to exercise their franchise. The presiding officers, first and second polling officers and security personnel will all be female.

“The block development officers who are block election officers as well, have been directed to select the place for the set up of the booth in their respective blocks,” said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Earlier, during the General Elections in 2019, similar booths were set up in each Assembly constituency (one each in 13 constituencies) of the district.

The three-tier polls this time will decide the fate of 69 zilla parishad members, 503 sarpanchs and samiti members each besides 7,099 ward members.