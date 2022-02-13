Fake mosquito repellent stick unit busted in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A fake mosquito repellent incense stick manufacturing unit here at Tarinigada was busted and its owner Rabindra Nayak of Tarashai village arrested by local police on Saturday.

The action was initiated basing a complaint filed by Bangalore-based Sleep Well Mosquito Repellent company that alleged that the local unit was using its fake logos and stickers to manufacture substandard repellent and selling in the market.

The company officials on getting information, visited Paradip and found that the unit was using its logos and manufacturing repellents without permission. They also found that the unit was not approved by Central Insecticide Board which is mandatory under the Central government’s regulations on production of any household insecticide product.

Soon, the officials lodged a complaint with Paradip Model police after which a team led by IIC Subhalaxmi Pujari along with a Bengaluru-based investigation team raided the unit and seized 250 sealed mosquito repellent incense stick packets and a pick-up van and 100 litre chemicals. While Rabindra was arrested from the spot, Bikash, his son, managed to flee.

