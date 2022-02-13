STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fatalities raise red flag amid Omicron wave in Odisha

Death toll rose to 24 in last 24 hours, the highest single day spike in the wave so far

Published: 13th February 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron, compared to the delta variant.

Image used for representation only

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The dominance of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the State notwithstanding, there has been no let up in fatalities as deaths continue to rise with over 400 people succumbing to the infection in the ongoing third wave.

Death toll rose to 24 in last 24 hours, the highest single day spike in the wave so far. At an average 20 patients a day, 302 people have succumbed to the disease in a fortnight pushing up the case fatality rate (CFR) to 1.5 per cent (pc).

Even as the fresh cases hover around 1,500 over the last week, fatalities have almost doubled. The daily CFR rose from 0.67 pc from January 1 to 1.5 pc now - a trend similar to the second wave led by the Delta variant.

The Health department had announced six deaths on January 19, the day the State had its third wave peak of 11,607 cases. The fatalities went up to 24 on February 12 from two on January 1 when the wave actually started. What has left the health experts perplexed is the strategy of the Odisha government to release the death figures late on the pretext of an audit like the second wave. When the fatality is coming down with the drop in cases in other states, it is just the reverse here.

“Odisha is a peculiar case as the deaths due to Covid are rising when the infections have dropped considerably. The delayed audit could be the reason, but what if the Health department reconciles all audited figures at one go? The State should be more transparent while dealing with a pandemic like Covid-19 that has killed lakhs across the country,”  microbiologist Dr Tribhuban Mohan Mohapatra said.

Last year, the daily CFR had gone up to three per cent and the data analysts had to struggle to figure out the real time statistics, which are essential to decide on interventions for containment measures.   

Sources said the State may add at least 100 more deaths, mostly from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, in the coming days. While the latest genome sequencing data indicates that the Omicron variant has almost replaced Delta in Odisha with 98 pc samples testing positive, health experts are keen to know which variant is driving the deaths during this wave.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said though the study is on to ascertain the variant behind all these deaths, preliminary investigation revealed a significant number of people succumbed to Delta. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Death Single day spike
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp