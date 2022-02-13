STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha uses LiDAR technology for water and soil conservation work in forests

The initiative is aimed at improving fodder and water in forests thereby reducing human-animal conflicts and increasing ground water recharge.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Work being carried out on a soil conservation project in Rayagada | Express

Work being carried out on a soil conservation project in Rayagada | Express

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government, for the first time, is using a 3D scanning technology - light detection and ranging (LiDAR) - to implement soil and water conservation projects in forest areas.

The initiative is aimed at improving fodder and water in forests thereby reducing human-animal conflicts and increasing ground water recharge. The laser scanning technology is being piloted in Rayagada forest division to create soil and water conservation structures in the first phase, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Sisir Kumar Ratho.

Contrary to empirical methods, LiDAR technology offers precise 3D measurement data for selection of sites to create these structures. The technology has an accuracy level of 95 per cent and above in recommending suitable sites.

The Forest department is implementing the project with the help of Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited (WAPCOS), a Central PSU under the aegis of Ministry of Jal Shakti, utilising CAMPA funds.  

The WAPCOS in its DPR has recommended construction of 945 different structures for conservation of soil, soil moisture and water on 10,000 hectare area within the division. To make the process more scientific, six different parameters including soil moisture stress, land use pattern and rainfall data have been taken into account for selection of the structure sites. The PCCF said if implemented successfully in the division, the Forest department will replicate it in other areas of the State in future.

Apart from Odisha, WAPCOS has carried out LiDAR-based surveys of forest areas in 10 other states including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
3D Scanning technology Forests Technology
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp