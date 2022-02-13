STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe sought into legislative council controversy in Odisha

The Speaker told mediapersons that two letters will be written to the Centre in this regard on Monday. 
 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Controversy over the Odisha Assembly’s resolution for establishment of legislative council in the State continued on Saturday with Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro demanding a probe by the Centre to find out who provided the inaccurate information to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. The Speaker told mediapersons that two letters will be written to the Centre in this regard on Monday. 

Patro said that he will also write a letter to the Union Minister requesting him to probe who provided such wrong information. The second letter will be written by the Assembly secretariat to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariat. In both the letters, the resolution passed in the Assembly for establishment of legislative 
council will be attached, he added.

The Speaker had expressed his shock over the statement of the Union Minister in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre had not received the resolution passed by Odisha Assembly.  The Assembly had passed a resolution on the matter on September 18, 2018 and sent it to the Centre.

On Thursday, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, in a written reply to BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in the Rajya Sabha, said as per record, no resolution had been received for establishment of legislative council in Odisha.

