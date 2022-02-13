STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security review ahead of President Ramnath Kovind visit to Puri, Odisha

The President will arrive at Puri helipad at around 4.30 pm and proceed to a private hotel.

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

PURI: As many as 40 platoons of police force including 200 officers will be deployed in Puri to ensure security of President Ramnath Kovind during his two-day visit to the city from February 19, informed SP K Vishal Singh on Saturday.

The President will arrive at Puri helipad at around 4.30 pm and proceed to a private hotel. At 5 pm, he will visit Sri Jagannath temple. 

On February 20, at 10.30 pm, the President will visit the Sri Chaitanya Goudia Mutt situated along the Grand Road to offer tributes to Srimad Bhakti Siddhant Goswamy Prabhupad. At 10.35 am, he will inaugurate the three-year long celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of the founder of Goudia mission. 

Soon after, Kovind will address a  gathering of followers of Seer Prabhupada at Saradhabali open air podium  for one hour and then return to Bhubaneswar.

Collector Samarth Verma along with Singh visited the Goudia Mutt on the day and held discussions on the President’s programme and  security. This apart, they also interacted with Srimandir servitors and officials of the temple body regarding smooth conduct of President’s visit to the temple for darshan of deities. 

Verma said efforts will be made to ensure devotees waiting in queue to enter the 12th century shrine are not put to inconvenience during the President’s visit. 

IG, Central Range Narasingh Bhol had also reviewed the security arrangements for the President’s visit in a meeting with senior police officers on Friday. 

