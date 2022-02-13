STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Students of various universities in Odisha seek postponement of examination

The association in a memo to the SEC urged to intervene and issue instructions to the Higher Education and Skill Development and Technical Education departments to postpone the examinations.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of various professional universities have urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to direct higher education and technical education institutions to defer examinations scheduled between February 16 and 24 in view of panchayat elections. 

Members of All Odisha Technical and Professional Education Students’ Association said the exams scheduled on the days, if not postponed, will deprive over 5 lakh students the opportunity to exercise their franchise in the polls. 

“A number of universities including Utkal University of Culture in Bhubaneswar and GIET University, Gunpur under the purview of the State government are conducting semester examinations for different courses during the election period,” said association convenor Biplab Prakash Mohanty. The association in a memo to the SEC urged to intervene and issue instructions to the Higher Education and Skill Development and Technical Education departments to postpone the examinations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Election Commission Higher Education Examination
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp