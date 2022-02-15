20 more Covid deaths, cases below 1k-mark in Odisha 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha continued to report Covid fatalities in doublecdigit, even as the daily infection count of the State plunged below 1,000 mark on Monday with detection of 859 new cases in the last 24 hours. Twenty more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six deaths were reported from Balasore and four from Jajpur district. Puri and Cuttack reported two deaths each. Besides, one death each was reported from Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal and Bhubaneswar. The fresh mortalities pushed State’s Covid-19 toll to 8,904.

The continuous drop in new infections, however, have come as a relief for the health officials. The new infections reported in the last 24 hours is the lowest single-day spike reported since January 4. Khurda reported the highest 105 cases followed by 71 in Koraput, 65 in Cuttack and 62 in Sundargarh.The daily caseload in the remaining districts remained below 50.

Officials said the downward trend of Covid-19 graph brought the daily test positivity rate of the State to 1.45 per cent on Monday from 1.82 per cent on Sunday. With 1,845 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the State now has 11,324 active cases of whom over 90 percent are undergoing treatment in home isolation. Health officials said Odisha’s recovery rate has remained around 98.41 per cent, while active cases account for around 0.88 per cent of the total positive cases reported so far.