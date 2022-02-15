STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

20 more Covid deaths, cases below 1k-mark in Odisha 

The continuous drop in new infections, however, have come as a relief for the health officials.

Published: 15th February 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha continued to report Covid fatalities in doublecdigit, even as the daily infection count of the State plunged below 1,000 mark on Monday with detection of 859 new cases in the last 24 hours. Twenty more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six deaths were reported from Balasore and four from Jajpur district. Puri and Cuttack reported two deaths each. Besides, one death each was reported from Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal and Bhubaneswar. The fresh mortalities pushed State’s Covid-19 toll to 8,904.

The continuous drop in new infections, however, have come as a relief for the health officials. The new infections reported in the last 24 hours is the lowest single-day spike reported since January 4. Khurda reported the highest 105 cases followed by 71 in Koraput, 65 in Cuttack and 62 in Sundargarh.The daily caseload in the remaining districts remained below 50.

Officials said the downward trend of Covid-19 graph brought the daily test positivity rate of the State to 1.45 per cent on Monday from 1.82 per cent on Sunday. With 1,845 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the State now has 11,324 active cases of whom over 90 percent are undergoing treatment in home isolation. Health officials said Odisha’s recovery rate has remained around 98.41 per cent, while active cases account for around 0.88 per cent of the total positive cases reported so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Covid Odisha Omicron Jajpur Puri Cuttack
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp