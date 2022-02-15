In Odisha, Zilla Parishad aspirants take ferry to reach cut-off Tentuligumma

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Leaving nothing to chance, Zilla Parishad (ZP) candidates from Boipariguda block in Koraput district are overcoming the connectivity barrier and taking a ferry across Saveri river to reach voters in cut-off Tentuligumma panchayat.

As the panchayat has around 1,100 voters, candidates along with their supporters are making last-minute efforts to win their support by making connectivity issue their major poll plank. Known as the birth place of Sahid Laxman Nayak, Tentuligumma village in the panchayat continues to remain inaccessible in absence of direct communication from the block headquarters even decades after Independence.

Tentuligumma is about 50 km from Boipariguda block headquarters. There’s a motorable road for 45 km up to Saveri ghat near Dandabadi. After that, there is no direct access to the village. As a result, over 1,500 people in the panchayat have to take an alternate route (about 20 km longer) via Mathili-Govindpali in Malkangiri district to go to nearby Ramgiri and Dandabadi for their daily business.

According to villagers, every time during elections, political parties make an agenda to lure voters with assurance of a bridge over the river but do nothing after that. This time too by taking a boat to reach out to them, the poll candidates are only renewing their agenda, they claimed.

However, the candidates say they are approaching voters in the inaccessible village as it is the birthplace of Sahid Nayak and is an important region to seek votes. “We are overcoming all odds to reach the birthplace of Sahid Nayak for our campaigns. This place is important for us to get votes,” said Damburu Nayak, a BJP supporter.On the other hand, official sources said bridge work to connect Tentuligumma village is underway.