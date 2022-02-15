STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha panchayat samiti candidate attacked in Bonai

SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said the Bonai SDPO was sent to the spot for verification.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a suspected poll-related violence, CPM-backed candidate Pushpita Jena (42), contesting for Gobindpur panchayat samiti (PS) member post in Bonai block of Sundargarh district, suffered injuries in an attack by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants on Sunday. While Pushpita is undergoing treatment at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to her husband Chinmay Jena, Pushpita was walking towards two neighbourhood houses in Ghusura village between 7.30 and 8 pm on Sunday when two bike-borne miscreants dashed her with the two-wheeler. They then fled the scene taking advantage of the darkness. 

Calling it an attack over political rivalry, Chinmay said Pushpita was rammed against a wall under impact of being hit and received injuries to her waist and below the ear. He, however, refrained from accusing any specific political party.

Chinmay further shared that shortly after Pushpita filed nomination, two unknown youths had met her alone and reportedly warned her to pull out of the fray with threat of dire consequences. The couple, however,  ignored the threat as mischief  and refrained from reporting the matter to police. 

SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said the Bonai SDPO was sent to the spot for verification. “Bonai Additional SP has been entrusted to inquire into the incident. Police have taken serious note of the allegation. The injured lady and her husband have also been impressed upon to assist the investigation if they suspect anybody,” he said.

