Will rift in BJD pave way for Congress, BJP?

Political observers feel, given the current situation, it would be a cake walk for either the BJP or the Congress to take mileage and capture maximum votes. 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With the stage set for the panchayat elections from February 16, speculations are rife on whether the Congress and BJP can cash in on the intra-party rift in the BJD to win seats at Zilla Parishad (ZP), sapanch and samiti levels. 

While BJD had a thumping victory in the last panchayat elections, this time things are not the same. Sources say, factionalism within the ruling party has reared its ugly head in Tirtol, Naugaon, Jagatsinghpur, Balikuda, Erasama, Raghunathpur, Kujang and Biridi blocks. Here, two rival groups have emerged in most panchayats due to conflict between local MLAs and their rivals leading to a tough fight between party-supported nominees and BJD rebel candidates. 

This apart, allegations on rise in corruption at the grassroots, sub-standard development works and the recent JSW protests in Dhinkia  have impacted public opinion to the BJD’s disadvantage. Political observers feel, given the current situation, it would be a cake walk for either the BJP or the Congress to take mileage and capture maximum votes. 

On the other hand, Opposition parties too have their share of drawbacks. While Congress is grappling with poor leadership, inadequate funds, absence of party candidates and a weakening hold in different panchayats, the BJP too is showing signs of intra-party rift. The party is apparently divided between supporters of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Aparajita Sarangi. The BJP’s weak local base and lack of unity among party leaders are also making an impact.

While BJP leader Rajkishore Behera ruled out factionalism within the party and exuded confidence on the party capturing ZP president post with absolute majority, president of Tirtol assembly youth Congress committee Bedadyuti Prusty confessed that the party lacks leadership and organisational strength from panchayat to block level.  

Commenting on the intra-party rift, district BJD unit president and local MLA Prasant Muduli said it is natural  to have increasing dissidence within party due to rise in the number of aspiring candidates. 
 

