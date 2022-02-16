STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Elect leaders who believe in Mahatma’s ideals: Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik

Expressing disappointment over violence ahead of the polls, he said political leaders are deviating from the path shown by the father of the nation.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing BJD and BJP of vitiating the political atmosphere in the State by indulging in violence during campaigning for the panchayat polls, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday urged voters to elect honest leaders who believe in the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. 

Expressing disappointment over violence ahead of the polls, he said political leaders are deviating from the path shown by the father of the nation.“It is a matter of grave concern that corruption and violence have taken a firm foothold in politics,” Niranjan said while addressing mediapersons at Congress Bhawan here on Tuesday.

The OPCC president, however, ruled out taking ‘sanyas’ (retirement) from active politics in the near future. Niranjan said whether he contests in elections or holds any post, he will continue to remain in politics to serve the people of Odisha.

Citing the recent case of the attack on former Congress MLA from Soro Surendra Parmanik by his rival and MLA Parshuram Dhada in Chitol panchayat, he asked, “Is this the way democracy should function?” He said he would visit Soro to enquire about the ground situation from party workers.

Stating that violence against women in the State has considerably increased, the former Minister said it is painful to read news of rape, murder and sexual exploitation on a daily basis.He also targeted both BJD and BJP for paying lip service to the OBCs while ignoring their rights. He said Congress has given tickets to 44.78 per cent OBC candidates in the panchayat polls. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niranjan Patnaik OPCC Odisha Congress Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp