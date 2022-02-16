NHRC directs Odisha Chief Secretary to probe human rights violation in Dhinkia

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into allegations of human rights violations and loss of livelihood of people in Dhinkia village owing to forceful demolition of betel vines for land acquisition of the JSW project.

The apex body passed the order acting on the petition filed by former member of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Yogesh Dube on Februray 9 this year. The petitioner alleged that nearly 10,000 families are being forced to give up their betel vine land, the main source of livelihood for villagers in Dhinkia, to acquire land for the JSW steel plant. Besides, police have sealed three main entry gates thereby preventing villagers from going out for essential needs like medicines and food.

This is also preventing women, children and senior citizens from receiving urgent medical attention, Dube alleged. He also said villagers have approached the administration but to no avail. Instead, they are being falsely framed by police for trying to save their land and women and children are being particularly affected in the situation. After going through the petition, the NHRC directed the Chief Secretary last week to submit requisite information within four weeks of receipt of the notice. In case of default, the Commission may proceed to take such action as it deems proper.

