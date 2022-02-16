STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NHRC directs Odisha Chief Secretary to probe human rights violation in Dhinkia

The apex body passed the order acting on the petition filed by former member of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Yogesh Dube on Februray 9 this year.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers at Dhinkia panchayat

Representational Image (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into allegations of human rights violations and loss of livelihood of people in Dhinkia village owing to forceful demolition of betel vines for land acquisition of the JSW project.

The apex body passed the order acting on the petition filed by former member of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Yogesh Dube on Februray 9 this year. The petitioner alleged that nearly 10,000 families are being forced to give up their betel vine land, the main source of livelihood for villagers in Dhinkia, to acquire land for the JSW steel plant. Besides, police have sealed three main entry gates thereby preventing villagers from going out for essential needs like medicines and food.

ALSO READ: Dhinkia villagers unhappy as IOCL starts pipeline work

This is also preventing women, children and senior citizens from receiving urgent medical attention, Dube alleged. He also said villagers have approached the administration but to no avail. Instead, they are being falsely framed by police for trying to save their land and women and children are being particularly affected in the situation. After going through the petition, the NHRC directed the Chief Secretary last week to submit requisite information within four weeks of receipt of the notice. In case of default, the Commission may proceed to take such action as it deems proper. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha chief secretary Dhinkia Dhinkia human rights NHRC
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp