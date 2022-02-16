STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Assembly Speaker urges Law Minister for probe into missing communication

Assembly resolution for setting up legislative council has been sent to Centre

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro on Tuesday requested Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju to order a departmental inquiry into how incorrect information was given to him on the issue of establishment of legislative council in the State.

The Speaker told mediapersons that two letters have been sent to the Centre over the issue again. One letter has been sent to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats with details about the resolution passed in the Odisha Assembly on September 18, 2018. 

Patro said that he has written the second letter to the Law Minister. “I have written to Rijiju, mentioning that the Odisha Assembly on September 18, 2018, adopted a resolution for setting up a legislative council in the State and the same was communicated to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry and Union Law and Justice Ministry,” he added.

In his letter to the Minister, Patro said that probably officers in his ministry did not brief him properly, which resulted in his statement in Rajya Sabha that his ministry was not aware about Odisha’s proposal. “I have suggested that he should order a departmental inquiry to fix responsibility,” he added.

Patro said the Assembly resolution on establishment of the legislative council was sent to the Centre in 2018 with a request to enact a law in this regard. The Assembly’s resolution was also submitted to Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and the ministries concerned, he added.

