STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Poet Jayanta Mahapatra hospitalised again

In June last year, Jayanta Mahapatra was hospitalised after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College (File | Photo)

SCB Medical College (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Noted English poet Jayanta Mahapatra has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here. Sources said the 94-year-old suffered from upset stomach and fainted in a washroom while attending a programme in Baripada on Monday. He was rushed to SCB Medical and Hospital in the evening where he is undergoing treatment at the Medicine ICU.“He is responding to treatment and his condition has improved. He is conscious and communicating,” said Head of the Medicine Department Jayant Panda. 

A three-member medical team comprising experts from Neurology and Endocrinology constituted under Panda’s chairmanship is monitoring Mahapatra’s heath condition round-the-clock.  Panda said Mahapatra would be discharged after further improvement in his health condition. 

A resident of Tinikonia Bagicha in Cuttack, Mahapatra’s poems like Indian Summer and Hunger are regarded as classics of modern Indian English literature. His collections of poems include ‘A Rain of Rites’, ‘Life Signs’ and ‘A Whiteness of Bone’.Mahapatra is the first Indian writer in English to receive the Sahitya Akademi award in 1981 for ‘Relationship’. In June last year, Jayanta Mahapatra was hospitalised after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayanta Mahapatra SCB Medical College Jayanta Mahapatra hospitalised
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp