Odisha plans to spend Rs 2.85 lakh crores on infra in 5 yrs

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has planned to take up several key infrastructure projects with a projected outlay of Rs 2.85 lakh crore in the next five years to improve the quality of life of people and contribute towards economic growth of the State.

The proposed outlay will not only boost rural infrastructure, it will attract investment and help realise the State’s dream of becoming a one trillion dollar economy by 2030. The projects will be implemented by 18 important departments between 2022-23 and 2026-27.

The Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water department has projected the highest outlay of Rs 59,949 crore, followed by Rs 57,512 crore by Works department, Rs 44,233 crore by Water Resources department, Rs 25,264 crore by Health and Family Welfare department and Rs 22,400 crore by Rural Development department.

A senior official said the departments have submitted a list of infrastructure development projects, which are under scrutiny for viability and future implications. Priority is being given to develop more climate resilient structures, he said.

The government has mooted to set up Housing Board colonies in each district headquarter in a planned manner and provide quality government accommodation through a general pool at district and block headquarters.Plans are afoot to construct government offices for all departments at a single place at the district level so that people can access public services at one point.

All infrastructure will be developed for the Puri airport project in stipulated time and urban facilities would be upgraded in the newly created area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar city besides the Ring Road by-pass road.

The State contemplates to construct 3,914 km of roads and 227 bridges under the State Highway Development Programme besides the upgradation of important state highways to four-lane standard and some of the heavy traffic roads on PPP mode.

A long-term vision plan - ‘Higher Education in Odisha, 20 years from now’ will be formulated to bring the State at par with other advanced states. Moving away from coal and iron ore, the Mines department will explore mining of granite and marble which are abundantly available in the State so that granite based MSME industries can be set up to generate employment.