Odisha elections: Clashes, arson after 1st phase polls

13 persons injured in clashes between supporters of rival candidates, garage set ablaze

Published: 18th February 2022 05:25 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/BERHAMPUR:  Violence erupted in different parts of Kendrapara after the first phase polling of the three-tier panchayat elections came to an end on Wednesday evening. At least 10 persons sustained injuries in a clash between supporters of two sarpanch candidates at Badaanko village under Balakati gram panchayat within Aul police limits in the night. The injured are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Aul. 

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kendrapara Rajiv Lochan Panda said both the groups have lodged separate FIRs. Police visited the village to check the law and order situation. Investigation is underway and all the culprits involved in the clash will be arrested soon.

Similarly, three persons were injured in a group clash during campaigning in Kanasra village on Thursday. 
The SDPO said keeping in view the sporadic incidents of violence during first phase polling, security has been tightened at the sensitive and hyper-sensitive voting stations in the district. In Ganjam’s Kukudakhandi block, property worth over Rs 10 lakh was gutted after a garage was torched by miscreants over a poll-related dispute in Rohigaon village.

One Rabindra Jena, lodged a complaint with police on Thursday alleging that a group of villagers set ablaze his garage after he refused to support them in campaigning. Jena said the group had threatened him not to campaign for a particular candidate. When he did not pay heed to the threat, the group allegedly assaulted him on Tuesday and warned him not to come out of his house on the day of polling.

However, Jena went to the polling booth on Wednesday as an agent of his choice candidate. After the polls, the group abused and threatened him with dire consequences. In the night, a neighbour told Jena that his garage was in flames. He informed police who along with fire fighters reached the spot. By the time the fire was doused, property worth over Rs 10 lakh was gutted. Jena urged the police to provide him and his family necessary protection. Further investigation is underway.

